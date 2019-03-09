Two arrested after robbing elderly woman at McComb Walmart

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Two armed suspects are behind bars after a strong armed robbery in McComb.
Officers with McComb police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot at 1608 Veterans Blvd on Thursday.
There they found the woman and two witnesses who gave a description of suspects’ vehicle and tag number. They also reviewed surveillance video from the store, where they saw the crime being committed.
With assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Magnolia Police Department, and the Sheriff’s Department the suspect’s vehicle was recovered at a home on East Oak Street in Magnolia.
A short time after the robbery, both suspects turned themselves into police. Their names have not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.