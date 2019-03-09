No bond set for Winona man accused of shooting and killing his wife and two others in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, MS (WLBT) - No bond was set for the Winona man accused of shooting and killing his wife and two others in Carroll County on Friday, March 1.
30-year-old Michael Martin Barnhill has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
According to WTVA, authorities received a call just before midnight that several people had been shot inside a house that was located on County Road 135 between Carrollton and Greenwood.
Of the three shooting victims, two died at the home and one died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says Michael Barnhill and his wife Marlee Barnhill were at the home of Jim and Brooks Harrell to celebrate Marlee Barnhill’s 27th birthday, Walker said.
Two other guests were at the home as well.
The sheriff said Michael Barnhill became "drunk and belligerent."
Marlee Barnhill and the Harrells then discouraged his actions, causing Michael Barnhill to become "angry and combative."
Walker said Marlee Barnhill took the keys to her and her husband's pickup truck.
Michael Barnhill "went outside to the vehicle, went back inside, slapped a cigarette from his wife's hand, and shot her in the chest."
That is when the Harrells attempted to step in, but Michael Barnhill shot them as well.
The two other guests ran upstairs to protect the Harrells' 10-year-old son who was asleep in bed, locked and barricaded themselves inside a closet and stayed there until help arrived.
Michael Barnhill ran from the house, but returned and acted like he did not know what happened, Walker said.
Michael Barnhill remains in the Carroll County jail.
Brooks Harrell was a registered nurse in Greenwood and Jim Harrell was the co-owner of Harrell Surveying, their obituary page says.
The couple had two sons.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.