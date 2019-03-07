More than 100 guinea pigs found in Gulfport mobile home

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police have cited one person after more than 100 guinea pigs were rescued from a Gulfport residence Thursday.
Officers were investigating a burglary when they smelled a foul odor in the area. Officers were able to track the odor to a residence in the Southern Oaks Mobile Home and RV Community on Three Rivers Road.
Officers made contact with the homeowner and learned that she had more than 100 guinea pigs kept in deplorable conditions. Officers also found canine skeletal remains on the property.
The homeowner was cited for animal cruelty, conditions of premise and not having a permit for the amount of animals in her possession.
Gulfport Animal Control and the Humane Society of South Mississippi assisted in this case. For more information about adopting one of the guinea pigs, contact HSSM at (228) 863-3354 or go by the shelter on Highway 49.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.