High winds to blame for power outages in Beasley Road area

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There are multiple power outages in the Beasley Road area due to high winds.
According to Entergy PIO Mara Hartmann, the power went out shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Over 1,000 people were without power, but 820 customer’s power has been restored.
They expect to have all power back on around 9 p.m. Saturday night, weather permitting.
Hartmann says that because of the strong wind, it is not safe for anyone to get in a bucket truck in order to fix the problem.
Entergy will have to wait until winds die down and stormy weather passes before any repairs can be made.
“We are working to get everyone restored as quickly as we are safely able to do,” Hartmann said.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.