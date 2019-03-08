Guinea pigs soon to be up for adoption at HSSM, adoption fee increased

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Guinea pigs that were rescued from a hoarding situation Thursday will soon be available for adoption.
More than 100 were rescued from a Gulfport mobile home. However, Humane Society of South Mississippi Volunteer Outreach Manager Valerie Kattz said that more are on the way.
“Well yesterday we received 98 guinea pigs from a hoarding situation. That number has risen because some of those guinea pigs were pregnant and some of them have been having babies,” Kattz said. “So we are well over 100 guinea pigs here at the Humane Society of South Mississippi.”
Due to that development, the adoption fee for the guinea pigs changed Friday.
"We were originally charging $5 for those guinea pigs. We have raised that to $15 only because we want to ensure their safety, as well as we have taken on a big cost providing care and shelter for these guinea pigs, so we kinda have to offset that a little bit, but $15 is still a really good price for a guinea pig.”
