GAME ON: Fun game for iPhone modeled after Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Welcome to Jackson is an iOS game created by Mississippi native Mike Hardin. It features items and street names you would normally see while driving through the city.
He created the game years ago, but it just picked up in popularity in the last few days.
“I initially put it in the store around July of 2016. I tried to push it a little bit, had a few downloads,” said Hardin. "For whatever reason, it started blowing up. I started getting questions about it, got over 2,000 downloads since yesterday.”
To play, you swipe UP to jump or DOWN to duck -- and it’s very user-friendly.
“You play an alien named Buckley and you’re stuck in Jackson, you’re trying to make your way through the streets,” said Hardin.
Buckley runs through several main roads in Jackson, starting on County Line Road and ending on Lakeland Drive.
The objective of the game is to dodge typical items spotted in Jackson, like potholes and street barrels, while grabbing things like Krispy Kreme donuts and fair tickets.
Overall, Hardin said the fame is meant to poke fun at the realities of living in the metro area.
“Some of the aspects of Jackson that are good, bad, but also kinda humorous too, and I wanted to put a humorous spin on it," said Hardin. “It’s not meant to be in a negative light. Just draw attention to some of the issues we need to work on in Jackson.”
In the game, you can change the music track that plays in the background. One of the songs is called Shame, created by a local artist named T-Baby.
Hardin said he does plan to create more games, and he isn’t sure yet if he will make Welcome to Jackson available for Android users.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.