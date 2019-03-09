Few Strong Storms Possible

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A warm weekend ahead, but unfortunately that warm air will aid in fueling a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. The greatest risk for severe weather is in north of a line from Greenville, to Greenwood, to Columbus; around here, the severe risk is lower, but we can’t rule out the possibility for gusty wind, hail, or a brief tornado. Keep in mind, it will not rain all day, but be prepared for a few storms mainly this afternoon. For Sunday, a few storms are possible in South Mississippi. Otherwise warm with highs in the 70s.