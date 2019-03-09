Buildings damaged after possible tornado passes through Walnut

WALNUT, MS (WLBT) - Several buildings have been damaged after a possible tornado passed through a north Mississippi town.
Police in the area are responding to several places that have sustained damage. In a tweet the police department says that an apartment complex and a commercial building took on damage in Downtown Walnut.
Walnut Fire & Rescue reports damage at the intersection of Main Street & MS-354. They have determined the area to be unsafe due to the structural integrity of the building. Main Street will be closed from MS-354 north to the Police Dept.
They are asking that people avoid the area to they can assess the damage and clear streets.
No injuries have been reported.
