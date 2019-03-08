3 On Your Side Investigates: Measure of Hate, Part II

“The Legislature’s looking at problems from 30,000 feet, going, ‘We can fix it this way, this way, this way or this way.’ So the problem’s being fixed from the wrong end of the spectrum. What NIBRS is going to allow us to do is to communicate effectively back to our legislature exactly what our problems are, exactly what the biases are, exactly what the challenges are that we need to overcome, and then it’s going to allow us to fix that problem together on the way back down to the street level," he said.