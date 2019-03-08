Warren County officials consider Eagle Lake evacuations

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - According to Warren County EMA Director John Elfer, officials are considering Eagle Lake evacuations.
A special called work session was called Friday morning with Warren County supervisors at EMA at 8:30 a.m.
Elfer said that even though there is not currently a mandatory evacuation of Eagle Lake, they are strongly considering it and supervisors will meet again today at 3:00 to vote on it.
Warren County officials say that with the expected rainfall this weekend and rising floodwaters they are concerned for residents in this area.
