Four taken to hospital after two vehicle crash on I-20 past Airport Rd. exit

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Two eastbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 20 in Pearl, past the Airport Road exit, following a two vehicle crash.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee with one person inside landed on its side in the tree line.
According to Pearl police, four people were transported to local hospitals.
The extent of the victims injuries and the cause of the wreck are unknown at this time.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation estimates that it will take approximately 45 minutes to clear the scene.
You should avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
