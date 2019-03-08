Four taken to hospital after two vehicle crash on I-20 past Airport Rd. exit

Four taken to hospital after two vehicle crash on I-20 past Airport Rd. exit
Source: Curtis Claxton, Viewer
By ShaCamree Gowdy | March 8, 2019 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 4:22 PM

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Two eastbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 20 in Pearl, past the Airport Road exit, following a two vehicle crash.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee with one person inside landed on its side in the tree line.

According to Pearl police, four people were transported to local hospitals.

The extent of the victims injuries and the cause of the wreck are unknown at this time.

Source: MDOTtraffic
Source: MDOTtraffic

The Mississippi Department of Transportation estimates that it will take approximately 45 minutes to clear the scene.

You should avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.