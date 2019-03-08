St. Joseph senior named Mississippi’s High School Journalist of the Year

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A St. Joseph Catholic School senior has been named Mississippi’s High School Journalist of the Year by the Mississippi Scholastic Press Association.
Eighteen-year-old Garret Grove is a reporter, anchor and weathercaster for St. Joe’s award-winning, student-produced, weekly newscast Bruin News Now. He also writes for the student newspaper The Bear Facts and interned at The Madison County Journal during Christmas break.
“I’m humbled by this honor,” said Grove, who plans to study broadcast journalism in college. “This award wouldn’t be possible if not for the great group of fellow high school journalists at St. Joe. Together, we produce outstanding work every week. I’m proud to be part of such a strong team.”
Grove has been a member of the school’s journalism program for three years, contributing to the school newspaper, yearbook and weekly newscast.
R.J. Morgan, executive director of the MSPA, said Grove was chosen from among 20 student applicants, based on the strength of his online portfolio.
Grove will headline a new, select group of All-Mississippi high school journalism honorees at the MSPA convention.
“This was an extremely close race,” said Morgan. “But Garret’s incredible talent and the depth of his experience in both print and multimedia journalism made him a clear choice to be the standard-bearer for our state.”
St. Joe Principal Dena Kinsey said she they are “so proud of Garrett,” and can’t wait to see what the future brings for him.
“Garret has worked very hard to achieve the success he has had,” she said. “He is an example of the kind of students we have at St. Joe – hard-working, dedicated students who thrive under the guidance of our outstanding faculty.”
Grove now advances to the National High School Journalist of the Year competition, sponsored by the Journalism Education Association. The winner, which will be announced this spring, will receive a $3,000 scholarship.
