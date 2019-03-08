Southern Miss moves Saturday game time versus Holy Cross

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - Southern Miss game officials have moved the starting time for the final game of the Holy Cross series, which is set for Saturday, March 9, to 12 noon.
The game was previously scheduled for 4 p.m., but rains expected in the Pine Belt have forced athletic officials to move the start time up four hours to complete the three-game series.
Fans are asked to use Saturday’s game ticket for entry to that contest. Fans may use the Sunday Holy Cross ticket for a future Golden Eagle home game with the exception of the May 1 Ole Miss contest.
Tickets can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or by visiting the Pete Taylor Park Box Office starting two hours prior to the scheduled first pitch.
