Rankin County jail employee arrested for child pornography

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Rankin County jail employee is behind bars after he was arrested for having child pornography.
33-year-old Joshua Barret was arrested Thursday afternoon after multiple agencies executed a search warrant at his home on Highway 13 north of Puckett. The search revealed evidence of suspected child pornography.
Barret was arrested by Rankin County Deputies and charged with Possession of Child Pornography. He was transported to the Smith County Jail and housed there for his safety.
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring him before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.
The investigation has been turned over to Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and will be presented to a Rankin County Grand Jury.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for crime, especially when it comes to children.
