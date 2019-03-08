Rankin Co. jail employee given $30K bond after being arrest for child pornography

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Rankin County jail employee is behind bars after he was arrested for having child pornography.
Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Barrett was arrested in the afternoon on Thursday, March 7, after multiple agencies executed a search warrant at his home on Highway 13, north of Puckett. The search revealed evidence of suspected child pornography.
Barrett was arrested by Rankin County Deputies and charged with Possession of Child Pornography.
He was transported to the Smith County Jail and housed there for his safety.
Barrett was given a $30,000 bond on Tuesday, March 12, according to a court administrator.
He is still in the custody of Rankin County, but will remain in the Smith County Jail for his protection.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they have zero tolerance for crime, especially when it comes to children.
