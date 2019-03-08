Ole Miss names Jeff Koonz Linebackers Coach

In 2011, Tech’s starting linebackers Adrien Cole and Jay Dudley accounted for 230 total tackles - 65 percent of Tech’s tackles for the season. Cole led the team with 128 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss as he was named first-team All-Western Athletic Conference and the WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Dudley was responsible for 102 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and four interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns.