New concern raised about Landowners Protection Act

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The Landowners Protection Act has kicked up dust around the Capitol from the start.
“I’m very concerned that the explanation does not describe what the bill actually does,” said Sen. Hob Bryan during the original Senate floor debate on February 7.
A web post has surfaced that raises questions on whether the bill originally would impact all kinds of lawsuits. Opponents now wonder if the authors always knew that. The post was made by the court appointed Receiver of the Madison Timber Ponzi scheme. It suggests the original bill could shift some financial responsibility from Butler Snow and Baker Donelson law firms to Arthur Lamar Adams, the master of the scheme. The law firms did legal work for Adams, and according to federal documents, also allegedly recruited investors to Adams’ timber business.
“There’s always been concerns, even when the bill was represented on the Senate floor, that the bill did more than what was presented," said Sen. Derrick Simmons (D). "And the surfacing of this article supports that belief.”
“This is about premise liability," explained Senate bill author Sen. Josh Harkins (R). "That’s why we acted fast and put the language in there to calm any concerns that anyone may have.”
Harkins is referring the now-amended version of the bill. He says the intent has never been to do anything other than protect business and landowners. Still, opponents are questioning why the bill has moved so quickly through the process.
“I think the bill needs further study and we do not need to rush this bill this session," added Simmons.
