New concern raised about Landowners Protection Act

A web post has surfaced that raises questions on whether the bill originally would impact all kinds of lawsuits. Opponents now wonder if the authors always knew that. The post was made by the court appointed Receiver of the Madison Timber Ponzi scheme. It suggests the original bill could shift some financial responsibility from Butler Snow and Baker Donelson law firms to Arthur Lamar Adams, the master of the scheme. The law firms did legal work for Adams, and according to federal documents, also allegedly recruited investors to Adams’ timber business.