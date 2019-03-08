MSDH releases statement on the status of TB testing at Provine High School

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Following the confirmation of an active case of tuberculosis in a Provine High School student, the Mississippi State Department of Health began testing students, faculty and staff for the infection.
Friday, MSDH announced that they have already tested about 130 students and teachers so far, with about 80 remaining to be tested.
In a statement, they said no positive test results have come back.
You can read the full statement below.
“So far, we have no positive test results, which is great news. We will continue working with parents and the school to accomplish further testing. No other on site testing is scheduled, so we are asking the parents of remaining students and any teachers to go to the Hinds County Health Department or to their private physician to be tested by March 18, 2019.”
The risk of infection from this diagnosed case is minimal. The most common way to become infected with TB is to have direct, extended contact with someone who has active TB disease. TB is a respiratory infection that spreads when a person inhales airborne germs over an extended period of time in a confined area with someone who has the active disease. Symptoms of active TB disease include persistent coughing, coughing up blood, night sweats and weight loss.
