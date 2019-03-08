First Alert Forecast: warmer Friday; storms, few strong, possible Saturday

FRIDAY: Clouds will hold over the region through the day amid a chance for few showers. Moisture will stream northward into the area through Friday afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect winds to pick up a bit, out of the south at 10-15 mph. We’ll keep mention of a few showers overnight with lows in the 60s.
SATURDAY: Winds pick up even more through Saturday from the south ahead of our next weather maker. This will bring a batch of storms to the region through the latter half of the day, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The severe weather potential will exist for the afternoon hours, gusty winds being the primary risk; though hail and a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Severe threat will end through the early evening hours as the front sinks south. Lows will be in the 50s by early Sunday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will hang up to the south of the area, keeping a chance for showers in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. By early next week, we’ll stay unsettled with highs in the 60s and 70s with clouds and chances scattered showers Monday. Yet another severe threat comes into the fold by late Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
