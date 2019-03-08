First Alert Forecast: warmer Friday; storms, few strong, possible Saturday

SATURDAY: Winds pick up even more through Saturday from the south ahead of our next weather maker. This will bring a batch of storms to the region through the latter half of the day, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The severe weather potential will exist for the afternoon hours, gusty winds being the primary risk; though hail and a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Severe threat will end through the early evening hours as the front sinks south. Lows will be in the 50s by early Sunday.