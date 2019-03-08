Family asking for help to find missing Lincoln County man

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -A Lincoln County man has been missing for nine months. His family says they’ve been on the front lines of his search, now relatives and authorities need help finding him.
Melissa Estes of Lee County says that she has been on the front lines in the search of her missing brother Jonathan.
“I’m not giving up until I find my brother. I want justice for John,” said Estes.
Family members say Estes was last seen on May 31, 2018.
Two days later Lincoln County deputies went to question Estes regarding an alleged domestic dispute between he and his ex-wife.They were unable to locate him.
After that the family says, the investigation turned into a missing person’s case.
“We have been desperately searching for my brother. My parents have went up north, to the northwest looking for my brother to see if maybe he’s was out there. I personally have put out flyers, I have Facebook. Just trying to get any type of response. I’ve spent hours calling and nothing we haven’t been able to find anything,” said Estes.
The Lincoln County traveling construction worker has been missing for over nine months.
Two months ago, Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing says the trail went cold. They are asking the public for help now.
“At this point anything that we can develop or anybody would share with us would be a great help. Certainly we’re not going to let it drop until we get some kind of resolution for the family,” said Rushing.
The Estes family says they’ve hired a private investigator and also started to work with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
