‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts

(WLBT) - NBC News is reporting that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury in Chicago on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime.
The 36-year-old actor, who is a homosexual black man, was charged last month with felony disorderly conduct for the allegedly false report he made with Chicago police on Jan. 29, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the report, he claimed he was assaulted by two masked men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs.
He also said his attackers poured what he believed was bleach over him and put a noose around his neck.
Smollett and his attorneys have denied the allegations against him.
