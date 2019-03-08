Consider This: Visit Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - We’ve shared many times that Jackson’s success is critically important to the success of the metro. But it’s bigger than that… as the capital city, Jackson is oftentimes the first impression for new Mississippi visitors. So, Jackson’s success is important to the entire state.
WLBT is partnering with Visit Jackson to help promote some of the positive attributes of the capital city. We all know Jackson has a lot of challenges. In fact, Visit Jackson acknowledges that in its marketing campaign. However, Jackson also has lots of positive happenings going on across the city. There are reinvestment initiatives underway downtown and across the city with new apartments, high-end gathering spots, restaurants and bars, and new business openings creating jobs and career opportunities.
I attended the opening night of Les Mis this week at Thaila Mara Hall. It was a sell out crowd, and great seeing so many people in the downtown area. The theater is a fantastic venue to watch a performance, and the play was a New York Broadway quality production.
We are excited to partner with Visit Jackson to share information about the great restaurants, shopping, entertainment and other developments that make Jackson special. Whether it’s Fondren, The District, Downtown or other unique areas, we hope you’ll Visit Jackson and check them out.
