Consider This: Visit Jackson

WLBT is partnering with Visit Jackson to help promote some of the positive attributes of the capital city. We all know Jackson has a lot of challenges. In fact, Visit Jackson acknowledges that in its marketing campaign. However, Jackson also has lots of positive happenings going on across the city. There are reinvestment initiatives underway downtown and across the city with new apartments, high-end gathering spots, restaurants and bars, and new business openings creating jobs and career opportunities.