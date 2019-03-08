Commission on Children’s Justice asking state legislature for more money to help indigent parents

More funding will help poor parents facing loss of custody of their children

Commission on Children’s Justice asking state legislature for more money to help indigent parents
Supporters say providing legal help for poor parents helps judges make the best decisions for children. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | March 7, 2019 at 10:30 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 10:30 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Commission on Children's Justice is asking the state legislature for more money to help indigent parents in youth courts.

Members of the Commission on Children's Justice say providing legal help prevents the unnecessary removal of children from homes. (Source: WLBT)
Members of the Commission on Children's Justice say providing legal help prevents the unnecessary removal of children from homes. (Source: WLBT)

According to the Commission, lawmakers have provided $200,000 to provide legal representation for parents facing loss of custody of children due to allegations of abuse and neglect.

Members are asking for an increase in funding to $512,000. Ten counties currently provide free parent representation including: Adams, Rankin, and Hinds.

The additional money would double the number of counties that help indigent parents. Supporters say providing lawyers helps judges make the best decisions and helps prevent the unnecessary removal of children from homes.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.