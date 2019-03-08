Commission on Children’s Justice asking state legislature for more money to help indigent parents

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Commission on Children's Justice is asking the state legislature for more money to help indigent parents in youth courts.
According to the Commission, lawmakers have provided $200,000 to provide legal representation for parents facing loss of custody of children due to allegations of abuse and neglect.
Members are asking for an increase in funding to $512,000. Ten counties currently provide free parent representation including: Adams, Rankin, and Hinds.
The additional money would double the number of counties that help indigent parents. Supporters say providing lawyers helps judges make the best decisions and helps prevent the unnecessary removal of children from homes.
