U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hold presidential town hall at Jackson State University

“As an institution of higher learning, our educators and staff aim to inspire civic participation and political discourse. This forum will become a classroom by educating students about government, campaigns and social issues that impact their lives as well as give students a chance to work alongside CNN staff to gain real world experience. This week, JSU partnered with Mississippi’s Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann for its “Promote the Vote” exhibit. It further shows that Jackson State is working to keep communities involved and informed,” Bynum said.