U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hold presidential town hall at Jackson State University

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A CNN-televised presidential town hall will be held in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State featuring U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 8 p.m. Monday, March 18.
Although the event is being held on campus, JSU is providing only the venue and is not endorsing Warren or any other candidate.
JSU President William B. Bynum Jr. said the forum would provide national exposure for the institution and encourage political engagement by the campus community and the public.
“As an institution of higher learning, our educators and staff aim to inspire civic participation and political discourse. This forum will become a classroom by educating students about government, campaigns and social issues that impact their lives as well as give students a chance to work alongside CNN staff to gain real world experience. This week, JSU partnered with Mississippi’s Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann for its “Promote the Vote” exhibit. It further shows that Jackson State is working to keep communities involved and informed,” Bynum said.
The public forum with Warren is being coordinated by CNN.
