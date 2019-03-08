Charlotte Russe is closing its doors: What that means for small businesses in the metro

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Disappointing news for some shoppers, 2019 has been rough for a few big retail names.
Retailers like Payless, Macys, and Family Dollar are shutting down stores.
Now, Charlotte Russe is filing for bankruptcy: forcing them to close their doors. The popular womens clothing line, announced Thursday morning all of their stores across the U.S. will be shutting down.
So what does this mean for smaller family owned businesses here in the Capital City?
We asked owner of Forty Four Fifty Boutique, Luke Abney.
“They probably opened way too many and they realized they can be more effective online. Problem with online is you lose that personal experience you get when you shot at a local restaurant or retailer or whatever it may be.”
Abney says he is not surprised by the sudden fall of bigger businesses.
“I think a lot of the corporate companies are closing because their items are very commodity driven. You can get a pair of black heels from anywhere else. They are not differentiating themselves.”
It’s no secret that the rise of the internet has made online shopping quick and easy. So why should customers come to local stores when they can purchase online?
“People have had bad experiences online. I think roughly 30 percent of online orders are returns. Not everybody is getting a great customer service experience online. Local businesses provide complimentary alterations and 150 years or retail experience. You don’t get that when you shop online.”
So is online shopping better? Here’s what some of you had to say
“It is easier to stay at home then to get out. It is made so easy and you can return anything. It’s no big deal,” said one online shopper.
“I don’t like it. It’s just too much. They change it so often and I can’t keep up with how it works before it all changes again.”
Charlotte Russe will close their doors by the end of April.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.