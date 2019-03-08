Canton parks getting a makeover, plans announced in Town Hall

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Parts of the city of Canton are getting a makeover just in time for spring.
Thursday night, the city announced its plans to upgrade at least seven area parks
Some changes would include new landscaping at park entrances, along with the addition of an amphitheater, football and soccer fields and a hiking trail.
The biggest changes will be made to the cities largest park, Saab.
Parks and Recreation Director Alvin Davis says he wants to bring those things to the parks as well.
“I think it’s about time. I think this park, last time it had renovations was about 47 years ago. So now we’re on the process of trying to do some real upgrades,' Davis said.
“The plan consists of a water park, walking trail, parking. There’s a garden. There’s different phases, two concession stands, restrooms, pavilions, basketball court that’s going to be renovated such as that nature."
Davis says they hope to have everything completed by next December.
