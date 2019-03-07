Sumner Hill students remembered in vigil

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The Clinton community came together to remember the two Sumner Hill Junior High School boys killed in a fiery wreck in February.
Family and friends gathered at Robinson Park on West Northside Drive with candles and balloons.
There were prayers, songs and testimonials about 15-year-old De’Anthony Bunch and Camron Dowells, a 9th grade athlete.
Dowells’ mother said she’s comforted by knowing her son wouldn’t get out of the burning car because his friend was stuck and he tried to free him.
Chasity Jones said, “My pain is kinda eased by a few different things. I know my son knows the Lord so that was never a concern. But for someone to lay down their life, in so many words, trying to save a friend, that’s unheard of these days. That’s why I say he was a pure soul. He was an angel on earth.”
Everyone released their balloons at the end of the vigil.
Earlier this week, First Baptist Church decorated Sumner Hill’s entrance with balloons and provided goody bags and breakfast for students and teachers.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.