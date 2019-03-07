Second Hinds County inmate captured in Scott County

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The second of two inmates that escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center Monday has been caught and it’s all thanks to a couple who saw something as they were traveling down Highway 13.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies with assistance from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and MDOC had been tracking 38-yr-old, John Grey for almost 5 hours when he was finally caught walking down Highway 13 in Scott County around 7:30 Wednesday evening.
Earlier in the day a BOLO had been broadcast to Scott County deputies regarding a stolen car. A few hours later a deputy spotted the vehicle with Gray behind the wheel.
After realizing that he had been identified, Gray took off leading the deputy on a high speed chase through rural Scott County.
While turning onto a dirt road off Highway 15, Gray lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. But that didn’t stop him. Dressed in a light t-shirt, a jean shirt and jeans he managed to escape into the woods.
Scott County called in their K9 unit. Soon after that, MDOC arrived with their K-9′s and a helicopter was launched. Hinds County deputies joined the hunt as well.
Gray was somewhere... hiding...surrounded by thousands and thousands of acres of woodland. And Sheriff Lee was betting on the cold weather to drive him out.
Around 7;30, while the search dogs were resting, the helicopter had gone to refuel, and the deputies were discussing their game plan, a white SUV carrying a couple that appeared to be in their 60′s slowly pulled up along side Sheriff Lee and his deputies. They had just seen something. A man..walking down the middle of Highway 13.
Deputies ran to their trucks others to their patrol cars and sped off. About five minutes later the word came in.
“The suspect has just been taken into custody. He was positively ID. We had some citizens here in Scott County that saw someone walking and just reported that to us. So we now have him in custody,” said Sheriff Lee with the phone still to his ear.
According to a deputy at the scene of the arrest, Gray said he was cold and wet and wanted to get somewhere warm.
As a result of his actions, Sheriff Lee said, Gray’s situation has only gotten worse. In addition to the charges he was already facing in Hinds County, he’s being charged in Scott County with auto theft and evading arrest. More might be added.
Lee said, Gray will spend at least Wednesday night in Scott County before being returned to the place from whence he came; the Hinds County Detention Center.
