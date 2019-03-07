Public access gates coming soon to another Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council gives the go-ahead for another gated neighborhood in the city. This comes at the request of residents who say they are in danger from speeders.
Sometime in April the brick entrance at the intersection of Briarfield Road and River Thames Road will be removed and replaced with public access gates.
On February 10th, the city council approved the homeowners’ association request for the traffic calming measure.
Several tragic accidents, including a fatal head on collision in 2012, have occurred in the area.
A drunk driver reportedly hit the brick structure at the intersection of Briarfield and River Thames.
According to residents, motorists speed and use the street as a cut-through from Old Canton Road to Ridgewood Road.
Ann Fry is the president of the Heatherwood Area Homeowners Association, representing 394 households. In October a drunk driver plowed into the den of her home.
“It was frightening,” said Ann Fry. “Thankfully we were not in that room.”
“My husband and I were both there. It was extremely frightening,” said Fry. “It sounded like a bomb going off. He never hit his brakes, and he was probably to the back doors of his car into our house.”
The city installed speed bumps to slow traffic, but homeowners say they haven’t stopped speeders. The gates automatically open when a vehicle approaches with a back up push button if it fails to operate.
They will also have an SOS panel for immediate access for emergency responders.
About a mile away, the Rollingwood Neighborhood Association installed public access gates in October.
The gates are at Banyan Drive and Old Canton Road and Yucca Drive and Westbrook Road.
