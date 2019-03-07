New Colony Park Boulevard opening to traffic Friday

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! A new road is opening to traffic this Friday in Ridgeland.
Over a year after construction of the new Colony Park Boulevard began, the full length of the road is nearing completion.
“We have needed a good east west connector on the north side of the city," said Mayor Gene McGee. "Colony Park Boulevard is going to do that. It will allow traffic to go all the way from Highland Colony Parkway all the way to Old Canton Road allowing good access to the interstate.”
The four lane road will also provide better traffic control at Ridgeland High School.
The $10 million, four lane divided road also features a multi-use trail on the south side. The hope is that it helps lighten the traffic on other roads in the area.
“You now have a lot of commuter traffic along the trace to get to the interstate which hopefully that will eliminate some of that. Then Jackson Street has become a through-street for a lot of traffic trying to get to the interstate. We think it will eliminate lots of that. Then when we build Lake Harbour Extention, we believe that will take additional traffic off Jackson Street,” said Mayor McGee.
Expect to see development along the road in the future - it’s zoned for commercial and residential.
A ribbon cutting for the new Colony Park Boulevard is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.
