Mother, boyfriend guilty on all charges for death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jurors found both Sierra Day and Deonte Lewis guilty on all charges in the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The mother, Day, and Lewis, the boyfriend, were convicted March 7.
Day and Lewis will be sentenced on March 20 at 12:15 p.m. by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick.
Lewis, 27, was found guilty on all charges: aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, three counts of endangering children and tampering with evidence.
Day, 24, was found guilty on all charges: aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, three counts of endangering children and tampering with evidence.
Aniya died on March 11, 2018 after being transported to Euclid Hospital from her home in the Cultural Garden Apartments.
This past Monday, Aniya’s father, Mickhal Garrett, took the stand in the trial
Garrett stated Aniya repeatedly told him she wanted to live with him and not her mother.
On Tuesday, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner testified Aniya suffered a stroke weeks to months before her death and was severely malnourished.
On Wednesday, the defense rested without calling any witnesses.
Closing arguments concluded at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The jury then deliberated for about an hour, before reaching a verdict around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
