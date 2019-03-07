MHP trooper rescues woman from submerged car in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Trooper Robert Taylor Shows was dispatched to a crash scene on Interstate 55 in Pike County around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4.
When he arrived, he saw a vehicle half-way under water, with the driver still inside.
Trooper Shows could see a woman slumped over in the front passenger floorboard under a substantial amount of water, and he knocked out the rear glass to begin a rescue attempt. He maneuvered through the broken window and was able to free the woman’s foot that was trapped under the floorboard.
Trooper Shows then removed her from the vehicle, placing her in a safe location to await emergency medical personnel. The woman was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson—where she remains in stable condition—due to injuries sustained in the crash.
“Thank God for men and women like Trooper Shows who selflessly serve a cause bigger than themselves," said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher. “Underpaid and certainly underappreciated, they continue to do the job no matter what the obstacle or the risk.”
Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Colonel Chris Gillard added, “Because of Trooper Shows selfless actions, a life was saved and a family was spared the grim news that their loved one wouldn’t be returning home that night. This is the very reason why we train hard, for the known and unknown. Each day, committed officers across this country carry out their duties by serving with a purpose. They do not do it for recognition or the money. An officer’s value to society is priceless.”
Trooper Shows is a graduate of MHP Cadet Class 62 and was sworn in on March 6, 2018.
