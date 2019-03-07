Master gardener uses his green thumb to help special needs children and adults

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - He is a master gardener and volunteer, John Malanchak is also Mississippi Strong.
He is sharing the gift of his green thumb with children and adults with special needs throughout the metro area. But he says the real gift is spreading the joy of gardening.
John Malanchak is a geologist. He moved to Mississippi years ago and began gardening. He took classes to earn the title of “Master Gardener” and he and his friend, another “Master Gardener,” Ferrell Tadlock volunteer around the metro.
Malanchak said, “The gift is life. To see something come from a seed, grow up, and to me that’s very important.”
“In the summertime, when it starts getting warm, I’m going after the bulbs and digging the bulbs up,” he continued.
He decided to use his green thumb to work with children and adults with special needs. Wednesday, at the Mustard Seed in Rankin County, he helped the Seedsters harvest radishes, and carrots.
“We started last year at St. Dominic Daycare with about 20 children at one location. Now we have 15 locations and about 500,” said Malanchak.
He has locations in Brandon, Clinton, Jackson, Madison and Crystal Springs, exposing anyone interested to the importance of growing healthy food, but he mainly focuses on children.
“Wherever I go, the first question I ask is ‘Who wants to get dirty?’ I like to feel the soil. In fact there’s a bacteria in soil that makes you feel food. It triggers off serotonin," Malanchak said.
Del Harrington is the Executive Director at Mustard Seed. He says that “John coming in helps them eat healthy, helps them learn to garden and it gives them an outlet."
“I want them to do like my grandparents and your grandparents, and just get out here and feel the earth. This is what gives life," Malanchak said.
The Mustard Seed is holding a big fundraiser to help support their programs. It’s called “Racin’ for The Seed.”
A 5K and duathlon are also scheduled. You can even ride a bike for 14 miles! The event is scheduled for April 13th.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.