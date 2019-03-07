Hinds Co. Officials continue search after reported sighting of missing Raymond woman

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s office says they are still following leads regarding missing Raymond woman Danielle Nipper. She was last seen by her family on January 24.
Officials were called to a nearby home on Ranger Road early Thursday morning, where there was a reported sighting of Nipper.
Sheriff’s officials and the Mississippi Department of Corrections searched the area with tracking dogs, but Nipper was not found.
Nipper is described as a white woman, five-feet-fives-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. She has black, shoulder length hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing maroon sweat pants, a white t-shirt and tennis shoes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Danielle Nipper, you are asked to contact authorities.
