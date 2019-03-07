First Alert Forecast: clouds thicken Thursday; storms loom for Saturday

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled weekend as clouds and storm chances will increase ahead of another storm system that may bring strong storms to the area by late Saturday. Out ahead of it, highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s amid a developing aggressive southerly wind. On the point of severe weather potential, strong winds look to be the primary risk, though a spin-up tornado risk can’t be ruled out completely. The front will hang up to the south of the area, keeping a chance for showers in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. By early next week, we’ll stay unsettled with highs in the 60s and 70s with clouds and chances scattered showers Monday. Yet another severe threat comes into the fold by late Wednesday.