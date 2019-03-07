Family: Body found behind abandoned building is missing Jackson man

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - According to family members of missing Jackson man, Dewan Fortner, Jackson police told them that the body found behind an abandoned Hinds County building is their loved one.
29-year-old Dewan Fortner was last seen on Monday, February 25, visiting someone in the west Jackson area of the Queens subdivision.
On Wednesday, March 6, a body was found behind an abandoned building on Hubbs Road in the Bolton area of Hinds County.
Jackson police said the body had signs of foul play and they are treating this case as a homicide.
According to investigators, the victim’s death was believed to have occurred in Jackson and police said it is believed to be linked to a recent open investigation that was being conducted by investigators.
Thursday, March 7, family contacted the news station and told us that police identified the body as their missing family member, Dewan Fortner.
According to Fortner’s grandmother, mother, and uncle they were in court this morning and said that 44-year-old Cedric Taylor was charged with their loved one’s murder.
Family says that he was given a $60,000 bond and admitted in court that he hid Fortner’s body behind the building yesterday.
We will continue to update this developing story.
