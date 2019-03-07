Expected rainy weather prompts altering of Southern Miss-Holy Cross series schedule

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - Due to expected rainy weather this weekend, Southern Miss Athletic officials have altered the schedule for the baseball series with Holy Cross this weekend at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.
The Golden Eagles (5-5) will now play a doubleheader at 2 p.m., Friday, due to rains expected on Sunday in the Pine Belt. Saturday’s game start time will be announced tomorrow after an updated forecast is released.
Southern Miss, which snapped a five-game losing streak last night in an 8-3 victory over Southern, are expected to utilize the rotation of junior right-hander Walker Powell (0-0, 0.77 ERA) in the opener, while also sending senior left-handed hurlers Stevie Powers (1-2, 6.75 ERA) and Adam Jackson (0-0, 1.23 ERA) in the final two contests.
The Crusaders (1-11) enter the weekend after dropping a midweek tilt at LSU 9-2 on Wednesday.
Fans are asked to use Friday’s ticket for the doubleheader and Saturday’s ticket for admission to the Holy Cross finale on Saturday. The Sunday game ticket may also be used for another regular season home baseball game this season with the exception of the May 1 Ole Miss contest.
Tickets can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or by visiting the Pete Taylor Park box office which opens two hours prior to the first pitch.
