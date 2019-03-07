Dewan Fortner, 29

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Dewan Fortner, a 29-year-old black man, was found dead Wednesday, March 6, 2019, behind a vacant building in Hinds County, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Fortner, who had last been seen Feb. 25, was found off Hubbs Road in the Bolton community, but investigators believe he had been killed in Jackson.
Holmes said it’s believed that Fortner was shot and killed after an argument with another man at a home in the Queens subdivision of Jackson.
The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Cedric Taylor, has since been arrested and charged with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.