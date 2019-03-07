Deadly homemade weapons recovered by Attala County deputies

ATTALA COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One man is behind bars after deputies recover dangerous homemade weapons.
According to Sheriff Tim Nail,law enforcement was called to a home on Attala Road 3121 in the Carmack community. The nature of the call was to remove an unwanted person from the home.
The sheriff says, Justin Lee Cook fought with deputies when they arrived on scene. During the struggle with Cook, officers were forced to tase the man to take him into custody.
Deputies found deadly weapons in his possession in the form of "Zip Guns". Sheriff Nail tells Breezy News that a Zip Gun is a homemade, 'improvised' firearm. This type of weapon can be stuck on the chest of the victim causing the weapon to discharge.
Cook was arrested and has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of simple assault on law enforcement officers.
Cook was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.
