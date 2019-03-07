‘Dangerous’ escaped Hinds County inmate believed to have been spotted in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is heading to Scott County where it is believed that Hinds County escaped inmate John William Gray has possibly been spotted.
John Gray, 38, of Pulaski was being held on business burglary and probation violation. He and 41-year-old Marcell Martin escaped from the Raymond Detention Center early March 4th through a crawl space.
Martin has been captured.
“Citizens of Rankin County please be aware of and on the lookout for this dangerous escaped convict,” said Sheriff Bryan Bailey in a Facebook post yesterday. “Gray has committed larcenies and auto thefts in Rankin County.”
"Please make sure that your homes and property are as secure as possible and make sure to take your keys out of your vehicles and lock them up at night,” he continued.
