Think you’re too young to have a stroke? Doctor says think again

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The shocking death of 52-year-old actor Luke Perry has focused attention on the risk of stroke in younger people.
Strokes are one of the top five causes of death in the Magnolia State, claiming nearly 1,500 Mississippians each year.
Worldwide, strokes are the 2nd leading cause of death.
Dr. Angela Chandler is a neurologist at Baptist Medical Center. She says death is not the usual outcome after a stroke, but disabilities do often follow.
The doctor also says that when it comes to having a stroke, age does not matter.
"I have seen a lot of younger people in their 20′s, 30′s, even 40′s who have strokes. You do not have to be old. "
Here are some of the risk factors Dr. Chandler says to be aware of: high blood pressure, uncontrollable diabetes and high cholesterol.
Because strokes can happen at any age, learning how to spot one can save a life.
F.A.S.T is an easy acronym doctors say you should know to spot the early warning signs of a stroke.
F - Facial drooping
A - Arm Weakness
S - Slurred speech
T - Time to call 911
Dr. Chandler says it’s all starts with prevention. “I encourage patients to take steps now. Treat any underlining illnesses now. Exercise, eat healthy, sleep. All of it is very important.”
