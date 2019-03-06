Siemens issues response to ongoing controversy surrounding Jackson water bills and meters

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Monday night in an exclusive interview, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discussed water bills, water meters issues and straight piping where about fifteen-thousand customers are stealing water.
“We will prosecute... instances where people are stealing water. If you’ve never received a bill in historym and it isn’t because of a Siemens deal, if you, you know this, then you need to contact the city,” said Mayor Lumumba.
The mayor told us if the situation with unpaid bills is not resolved, the water system can go into bankruptcy and receivership.
He also addressed the ongoing issues with Siemens - the company paid $90 million by the city for the new water meters.
Siemens has now responded. We received this email from a company spokesperson.
“Siemens contracted with the city of Jackson in 2013 to upgrade various components of the city’s water distribution and sewer systems. The contract included the installation of automated water meters (manufactured by Mueller Systems) and a new billing software system (from Oracle Systems) for the city to operate and manage through its public works department.
Siemens completed its work with the city of Jackson in the fall of 2018. Project completion was validated by an independent, third-party review performed by West Monroe Partners, who was hired by the city of Jackson and performed its work under the city’s direction.
The Oracle Customer Care & Billing Software went into operation in September 2015. Since then, to support the City, Siemens has provided substantial assistance beyond contractual requirements at its own expense. This assistance has included providing additional training, reimbursing the City for temporary billing department workers and billing department employee overtime, engaging a third-party contractor to assist with stranded bills, and hiring a third-party consultant to advise the City regarding how to address ongoing operational challenges.
The company continues to interact with the city of Jackson Public Works Department on a regular basis to help facilitate successful operation of the metering and billing systems.
A construction period savings report provided to the city in the spring of 2018 reflected that the contractually-guaranteed accuracy of the new water meters had been achieved.
Siemens continues to work in good faith with the city of Jackson.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.