Siemens issues response to ongoing controversy surrounding Jackson water bills and meters

The Oracle Customer Care & Billing Software went into operation in September 2015. Since then, to support the City, Siemens has provided substantial assistance beyond contractual requirements at its own expense. This assistance has included providing additional training, reimbursing the City for temporary billing department workers and billing department employee overtime, engaging a third-party contractor to assist with stranded bills, and hiring a third-party consultant to advise the City regarding how to address ongoing operational challenges.