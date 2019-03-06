Sheriff’s Office: 3 killed, 2 injured in homicide near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent act in a New Orleans suburb that left at least three people dead and two injured.
The ages of the victims are unclear but at least two children are dead, according to the grandfather. He also said the mother was injured along with a third child. The identity of the fifth victim is unclear.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of Monterey Ct. in Terrytown around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Rivarde, deputies received a call for medical assistance through 911.
They arrived to discover three people dead and two others injured. Rivarde said that at least one of the victims is an adult and one is a child. He did not confirm the ages of the victims or how they died.
A witness said they saw one adult and child being loaded into an ambulance.
The homicide is still under early stages of investigation. The JPSO said it will provide another update around noon.
