Coroner confirms foul play after man’s body found in Bolton area of Hinds Co.

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Bolton area of Hinds County.
According to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, the body was found on Hubb Road Wednesday morning.
Foul play has been confirmed by Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. They have a possible identification, but it has not been released at this time. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to confirm.
Sergeant Roderick Holmes with Jackson police says they are treating this case as a homicide.
Recently obtained information, related to a current open case, led investigators to a wooded area just behind a vacant home.
Jackson police, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton police were on scene.
No other information is being released at this time.
