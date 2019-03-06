Search underway in Vicksburg for man who jumped into river after traffic stop

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are looking for a man who jumped into the Mississippi River after police tried to pull him over during a traffic stop.
Officers made a traffic stop on Washington Street Wednesday morning at a nearby store.
During the stop, officers noticed the suspect had warrants.
The suspect jumped out the car and ran towards Ameristar Casino’s loading dock then jumped into the river.
A search and rescue is currently underway to find the suspect in the water.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.