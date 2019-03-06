School bus involved in crash on Springwood Dr. near Byram

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A school bus and a car wrecked near Byram at the intersection Springwood Drive and Springdale Drive.
The school bus was a Hinds County school bus and there were seven students on the bus.
According to John Neal, the Associate Superintendent of Community Relations for the Hinds Co. School District, the bus was operated by Durham School Services.
It was hit from behind by a motor vehicle.
All students were checked and cleared, nobody was injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.