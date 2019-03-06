Rebels fall in first round of SEC Tournament to Florida

“(This season) has been great,” Allen said. “I was coming from the Sun Belt conference and for this to be my first year (at Ole Miss), I just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity that I had. I got an opportunity to play in one of the best conferences in the land and we played against some of the top teams, such as Kentucky, and we ended up beating them on their home floor. There are a lot of accomplishments that we had this season. I know that it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but it is what it is and I just thank God for this opportunity that I was given and I tried to take advantage of it as much as I could.”