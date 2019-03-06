New hotel coming to Pearl

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Mayor Jake Windham wants to put the City of Pearl on the map, and he’s hoping a new hotel will help him do just that.
Tuesday night, Pearl’s board of aldermen voted unanimously for a tax increment financing plan. It was the first step in the construction of a hotel to be built behind the Lowe’s on Ridge Way.
Heritage Hospitality oversees construction operations for hotel chains across the country including two Tru by Hilton hotels in Meridian and Ridgeland.
WLBT spoke with Mayor Windham just before the vote.
“Scientific studies show that if you can keep people in your city for more than four hours then they’re going to spend money. Well, hotels provide a facility where you can spend more than four hours. So, we’re just trying to capture revenue and also provide a nice hotel to the city of Pearl that I think all the people that pass through are going to benefit,” said Mayor Windham.
Windham also said the city would get about $40-thousand dollars every year from the hotel.
It is unknown when construction will begin.
