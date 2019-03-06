Mississippi man surrenders on workers compensation fraud

PURVIS, MS (WLBT) - A Purvis man turned himself in Monday, after being indicted on one count of workers compensation fraud, said Attorney General Jim Hood.
Thirty-six-year-old Charles Stevenson surrendered to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, after a Forrest County grand jury indicted him for submitting false and misleading income statements and employment information, in order to receive more money than he was owed from a workers compensation claim.
Stevenson faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.