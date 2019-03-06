Terry man who jumped into river after traffic stop injured; taken into custody

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Vicksburg police have arrested a man who jumped into the Mississippi River after police tried to pull him over during a traffic stop. Police caught up to him after he ran through the tunnel near the I-20 westbound overpass.
The suspect was spotted at the AmeriStar Casino earlier Wednesday morning.
Officers made a traffic stop on Washington Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at a nearby store.
During the stop, officers noticed the suspect had warrants.
The man jumped out the car and ran toward the casino’s loading dock, then jumped into the river.
We have a reporter on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
